SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 3,177 Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 94,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 90,540 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,815,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,913,000 after buying an additional 34,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $72.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Encore Capital Group

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECPG shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

