SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) by 505.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter worth $41,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Paysafe Trading Up 10.5 %

NYSE PSFE opened at $1.47 on Friday. Paysafe Limited has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Paysafe ( NYSE:PSFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $378.91 million during the quarter. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 126.35%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Paysafe to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Paysafe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paysafe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

