SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,347 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,347 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qiagen by 446.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Qiagen by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $230,000. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QGEN shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($53.91) to €54.60 ($54.60) in a report on Friday. Oddo Bhf downgraded Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.65.

NYSE QGEN opened at $48.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.38. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

