SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth $6,025,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

CASY stock opened at $232.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.82 and a 52 week high of $239.50. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.23.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

