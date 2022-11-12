SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 34,818 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34,818 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 10,890.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 48.7% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 440,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Wix.com by 76.0% in the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 8.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 149,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wix.com alerts:

Wix.com Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of WIX opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.82. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $203.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.46. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

WIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wix.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Wix.com from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.94.

Wix.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.