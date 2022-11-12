SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 72,513 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 87.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,061 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 72,513 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 10.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.27.

TRIP stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -316.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.63.

In related news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $412,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

