SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 76,212 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 95.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $55.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $44.99 and a twelve month high of $69.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.05.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

