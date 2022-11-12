SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 929 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $246.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.37. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $397.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total value of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

