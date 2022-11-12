SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $200,000 Position in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bank First during the first quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Bank First by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank First by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Bank First by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

NASDAQ:BFC opened at $90.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $678.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Bank First Co. has a one year low of $68.28 and a one year high of $93.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

