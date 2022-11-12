SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 31,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WW International in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in WW International by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in WW International by 113.9% in the 2nd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 15,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in WW International by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WW shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

WW International Price Performance

WW International Profile

NASDAQ:WW opened at $4.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. WW International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $21.97.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

