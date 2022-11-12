ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $300.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWAV. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $263.00.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $246.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.30. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,354,261.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Maria Sainz sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $191,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,450 shares of company stock worth $8,166,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $608,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 168.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $2,038,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ShockWave Medical by 14.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter valued at $7,808,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.