Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZN. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($138.17) to £118 ($135.87) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a £110 ($126.66) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($138.17) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,800 ($112.84) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £125 ($143.93) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £110.14 ($126.81).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Down 5.0 %

LON AZN opened at £105.98 ($122.03) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is £101.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is £104.75. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,090.32 ($93.15) and a one year high of £115.40 ($132.87). The firm has a market cap of £164.22 billion and a PE ratio of -180.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.