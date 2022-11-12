Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,350 ($15.54) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Kainos Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Kainos Group stock opened at GBX 1,438 ($16.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,315.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,248.32. Kainos Group has a 12 month low of GBX 954.50 ($10.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,096 ($24.13). The company has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,958.62.

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

