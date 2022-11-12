Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME)

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

BME has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 440 ($5.07) to GBX 300 ($3.45) in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 480 ($5.53) to GBX 395 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 577 ($6.64) to GBX 412 ($4.74) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.47) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 496.50 ($5.72).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

LON BME opened at GBX 385.50 ($4.44) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 331.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 383.11. The firm has a market cap of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 917.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.29. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.33) and a 1 year high of GBX 651.40 ($7.50).

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.