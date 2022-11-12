Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX)

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
Tortilla Mexican Grill Price Performance
Shares of LON:MEX opened at GBX 87 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.90. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a one year low of GBX 85 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00.
About Tortilla Mexican Grill
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortilla Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.