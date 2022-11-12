Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEX)

Tortilla Mexican Grill (LON:MEXGet Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON:MEX opened at GBX 87 ($1.00) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 117.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.90. Tortilla Mexican Grill has a one year low of GBX 85 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £33.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,350.00.

Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC operates and manages Mexican restaurants under the Tortilla brand. The company operates through 51 group owned and 3 franchised stores in the United Kingdom; and 10 franchised stores in the Middle East. Tortilla Mexican Grill PLC was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

