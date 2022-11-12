Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW) Drops By 41.2%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the October 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LGACW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.