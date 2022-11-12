Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Increases By 5,900.0%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 5,900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Mr Price Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of MRPLY opened at $10.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. Mr Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec raised Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

