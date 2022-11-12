Short Interest in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC) Expands By 9,200.0%

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCAC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 9,200.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCAC opened at $9.95 on Friday. Revelstone Capital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 515,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,938,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 674,998 shares in the last quarter.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

