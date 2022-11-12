Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Grows By 3,153.6%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 3,153.6% from the October 15th total of 2,800 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Schmitt Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SMIT stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.69. Schmitt Industries has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schmitt Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.42% of Schmitt Industries as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser and confocal chromatic white light sensors for distance measurement and dimensional sizing products under the Acuity brand name for various industrial applications, including manufacturing, lumber production, steel casting, glass and paper production, medical imaging, crane control and micron-level part, and surface inspection.

