Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Increases By 3,116.7%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 3,116.7% from the October 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 41.6 %

Shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.11. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

