Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Rises By 4,029.4%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a growth of 4,029.4% from the October 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NILIF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.05. Surge Battery Metals has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada; and holds interest in the Nevada North lithium project that comprises of 154 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 794 hectares.

