Short Interest in UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Decreases By 89.0%

UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 89.0% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Price Performance

OTCMKTS UPMMY opened at $35.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.21. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $40.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPMMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded UPM-Kymmene Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Danske raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised UPM-Kymmene Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on UPM-Kymmene Oyj from €36.80 ($36.80) to €33.80 ($33.80) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

