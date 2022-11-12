Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Drops By 42.8%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
VOYJF opened at $20.00 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.
