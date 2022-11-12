Short Interest in Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Drops By 42.8%

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 455,100 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the October 15th total of 796,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

VOYJF opened at $20.00 on Friday. Valmet Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.33.

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

