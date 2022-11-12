Short Interest in Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Drops By 36.5%

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 750,700 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the October 15th total of 1,181,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several research firms have commented on VRNOF. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

Verano stock opened at $5.52 on Friday. Verano has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.51 million and a P/E ratio of -13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.27.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $223.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.43 million. Equities analysts expect that Verano will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

