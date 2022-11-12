Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 1,700.0%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Vinci Stock Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.

Get Vinci alerts:

Vinci Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Vinci

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vinci from €120.00 ($120.00) to €122.00 ($122.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($113.00) to €111.00 ($111.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vinci from €114.00 ($114.00) to €116.00 ($116.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.17.

(Get Rating)

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.