Short Interest in Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rises By 1,700.0%

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 1,700.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 299,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Vinci Stock Up 1.7 %
OTCMKTS:VCISY opened at $24.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Vinci has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86.
Vinci Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.172 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Vinci
VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.
