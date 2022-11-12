Short Interest in Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Rises By 60.4%

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,700 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the October 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 249,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vivendi Trading Up 2.9 %

Vivendi stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $7.36 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Get Vivendi alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VIVHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €12.80 ($12.80) to €12.20 ($12.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Vivendi from €15.50 ($15.50) to €15.10 ($15.10) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.30 ($12.30) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vivendi from €13.00 ($13.00) to €12.00 ($12.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of Vivendi to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.