Short Interest in Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF) Declines By 50.0%

Vossloh AG (OTCMKTS:VOSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vossloh Price Performance
Shares of VOSSF opened at $54.31 on Friday. Vossloh has a fifty-two week low of $54.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29.
Vossloh Company Profile
