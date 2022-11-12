SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $32.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

SIBN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $476.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.13. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $90,737.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,081.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,916 shares of company stock worth $468,710. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

