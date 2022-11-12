SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) PT Lowered to $32.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SI-BONE from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SI-BONE to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.88.
SI-BONE Stock Performance
SIBN stock opened at $13.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $476.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.13. SI-BONE has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $23.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SI-BONE
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 60,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 23,584 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE during the first quarter worth about $429,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 2.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 82,189 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 37.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,086 shares during the period.
About SI-BONE
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SI-BONE (SIBN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.