Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 146.0% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 452.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 38.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SBSW opened at $10.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.47. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $20.64.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.3246 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Sibanye Stillwater’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

