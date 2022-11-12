Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.64.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:SI opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.71. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $26.77 and a 1-year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

