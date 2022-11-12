Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $618,406.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 4.8 %

SKX opened at $39.57 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.