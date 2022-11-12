Skkynet Cloud Systems (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.17. Skkynet Cloud Systems shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 2,800 shares changing hands.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skkynet Cloud Systems (SKKY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.