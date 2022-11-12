Smith Salley & Associates Acquires 20,508 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 416,748 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.9% of Smith Salley & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $56,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its position in Apple by 29.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $149.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock valued at $70,627,433 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

