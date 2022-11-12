Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $242.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Snowflake from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $213.68.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.75. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00. The stock has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45 and a beta of 0.86.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

