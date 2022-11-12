SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to “Market Perform” at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SEDG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $389.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $345.87.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $288.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.25. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $389.71.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total value of $986,494.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,678 shares of company stock worth $4,156,223. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

