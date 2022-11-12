SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $316.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from $306.00 to $316.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $352.00 to $344.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $377.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $345.87.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $288.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.96. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a PE ratio of 142.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.25.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director More Avery sold 3,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $306,884.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 540,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,028,220.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,678 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,223 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.