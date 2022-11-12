Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,048 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Sony Group by 8,800.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $83.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.07. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $133.75.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

