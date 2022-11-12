Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 102,304 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 33.3% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.9% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Up 13.0 %

SRNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SRNE stock opened at $1.83 on Friday. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.90.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 303.43% and a negative net margin of 952.63%. The company had revenue of $11.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.08 million. Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.