SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 131.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $179,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $96.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $84.53 and a 52 week high of $118.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.69.
