Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,104 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 535.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

SPWH opened at $9.64 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $374.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $351.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.27 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.40.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

