SSR Mining Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for SSR Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for SSR Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SSRM. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.92.

Shares of SSRM opened at $15.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 7.10. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.84 and a 52 week high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 27.18%.

In other SSR Mining news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $76,464.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 135,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $178,077. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in SSR Mining by 1,328.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 159,470 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 158.9% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 216.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. 57.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

