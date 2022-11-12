Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Starco Brands Price Performance

STCB stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Get Starco Brands alerts:

Starco Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Starco Brands, Inc engages in creating behavior-changing brands and technologies. It also generates security, stability and wealth for younger generations. The firm’s brands include Breathe, Winona Pure and Honu. The company was founded by Sanford Lang and Martin Goldrod on January 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.