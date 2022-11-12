Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB) Short Interest Update

Starco Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 10,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Starco Brands Price Performance
STCB stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Starco Brands has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
Starco Brands Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starco Brands (STCB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starco Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starco Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.