Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Short Interest Down 29.2% in October

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,100 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 272,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MITO stock opened at $0.32 on Friday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.46.
Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile
