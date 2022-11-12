Stephen S. Burns Sells 4,205,000 Shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 4,205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $8,283,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,157,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,380,757.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of RIDE stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $380.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.19. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIDE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

