Steven J. Gomo Sells 25,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.6 %

Enphase Energy stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after purchasing an additional 651,254 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,207.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 608,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,316.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 350,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,352,000 after purchasing an additional 326,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 188.5% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 448,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,611,000 after purchasing an additional 293,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

