Steven J. Gomo Sells 25,000 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total value of $7,465,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at $12,379,176.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 5.6 %
Enphase Energy stock opened at $292.01 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.