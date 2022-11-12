Steven Mizell Sells 20,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) EVP Steven Mizell sold 20,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $2,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Mizell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 10th, Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $97.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,748,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,792,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

