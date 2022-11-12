Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) to Hold

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$2.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.50. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cormark decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copper Mountain Mining has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.33.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$1.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$369.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total transaction of C$808,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,399,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,248,467.61. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,000,000 shares of company stock worth $3,589,320.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

