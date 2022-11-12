Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Upgraded by William Blair to Market Perform

William Blair upgraded shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Stratasys’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SSYS. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.20.

Stratasys stock opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $34.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $789.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth $107,522,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 48.9% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,911,000 after acquiring an additional 554,963 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Stratasys by 50.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,524,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after acquiring an additional 513,648 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 1,509.0% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 482,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,255,000 after acquiring an additional 452,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Stratasys by 5.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,173,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,980,000 after acquiring an additional 408,157 shares during the last quarter.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

