Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Sets New 52-Week High at $80.46

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $80.46 and last traded at $78.98, with a volume of 625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday.

Strategic Education Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.85 and a 200 day moving average of $66.53.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $263.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.41 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.69%. Strategic Education’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.94%.

Institutional Trading of Strategic Education

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,719 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 202,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 121,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Touchstone Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Touchstone Capital Inc. now owns 84,609 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

