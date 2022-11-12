Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 5,607.4% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 634,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUTNY opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.05. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $3.94.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

